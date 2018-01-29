North Valdosta welcomes new shopping plaza

North Valdosta is gaining some economic growth, as a new shopping plaza prepares to open in the next few months.

City Inspections Manager Rick Mefford said they are very close to finishing a four-spot retail plaza on Bemiss Road and Mary Margaret Drive.

Mefford said that two of the retail stores have already been bought and one will be a tanning salon. He said this gives residents of North Valdosta a place to shop without having to come into town.

"I think someone thought it was a good spot to put because there is not a lot of retail on that end of the county there, so I believe that'll be a good spot they'd like to go to," said Mefford.

Mefford said the plaza should be up and running by this Spring.

