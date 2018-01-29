Valdosta school bus drivers impacted by flu epidemic causes delays

With the flu epidemic in full swing, a large number of school bus drivers in Valdosta have fallen ill.

Transportation Director Gwen Weaver said 10 Valdosta City School bus drivers were off from work on Monday after contracting the flu.

This caused some slight delays in getting children to school.

Weaver said drivers had to double up on bus routes to make up for the shortage. She said that she expects this to be an issue all week long.

"The flu epidemic this year is so crazy, I do request that if the drivers are sick to please stay home. Unfortunately, when you come to work sick, they contaminate not only other staff but the other students as they are transporting them in the buses," said Weaver.

Weaver stated the district normally has about 85 drivers. She said once you take away ten, plus the extracurricular activities drivers, and you're looking at a massive shortage.

The Valdosta City School District said parents should expect delays.

Parents should call the district office for the whereabouts of their child if they believe the delay is too long.

