State of Black Albany Forum to be held at Civil Rights Institute

The Albany Business League will host its 2nd Annual State of Black Albany forum Tuesday night.

Organizers said the event gives voice to many concerns of the African American community.

This year's forum is called "What Does the Future Hold for Black Albany."

Everyone is invited to come out and join the discussion.

That forum will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

