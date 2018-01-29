Officials launch investigation in Moultrie after weekend death

An autopsy has been scheduled following a weekend death investigation in Moultrie. (Source: WALB)

The body was found in the 500 block of 1st Avenue Northwest Saturday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie Police are conducting interviews with witnesses, but have not released the identity of the person or how they died.

Details are limited, but as soon as we have updates we will share them.

