Camilla Fire Department receives high volume of calls due to the flu

One Southwest Georgia fire department has answered some unusual calls over the last couple of days.

Over the weekend the Camilla Fire Department received nearly six calls from residents who were affected with the flu virus.

Up to 60 percent of the station's calls for January have been medical related.

The fire department has been working closely with the police department in answering these cases.

Jamie Sullivan, Camilla Fire Chief, says they are sending lots of patients to Mitchell County Hospital.

"The emergency rooms and ambulance services are getting overwhelmed by the number of people they are having to transport or treat for this flu," said Chief Sullivan. "So we are asking you if you engage in 911 for the flu symptoms that you involve a fire truck and it ties up our resources. So try to manage that with your local doctor."

Chief Sullivan also says a number of his staff have been out with flu-like symptoms.

Officials say you should follow the following advice to stay well:

Avoid contact with people who have the flu.

Seek medical attention quickly if you develop symptoms. Antiviral medication may shorten the severity and duration of the flu if you contract the illness.

If you are sick, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone, except to get medical care or other necessities.

Cover your nose and your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you are unable to wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose to prevent germs from spreading.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects.

