Flu puts strain on Tamiflu, pharmacists

The flu is not only impacting Tamiflu supplies, but it's also affecting pharmacists' health (Source: WALB)

The rising number of flu cases is not only putting a strain on the available supply of Tamiflu, but it's also putting a strain on the number of pharmacists healthy enough to fill your prescriptions.

WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson stopped by U Save It Pharmacy on Meredyth Drive to check on its supply and how it's handling the epidemic.

Pharmacists described this year's flu season with just one word, crazy.

Right now, U Save It pharmacists are filling 20 to 40 prescriptions a day for Tamiflu.

The pharmacies are running low on the generic brand's liquid form.

Pharmacist Jennifer Huggins said it's on back order and they have no clue when they'd be getting more in. However, they do have plenty of the generic brand capsules in stock.

Huggins said the epidemic is now having an impact on their manpower and asks customers do be patient.

"If you yourself have the flu, or someone in the car has the flu that you've just been to the doctor with, please use one of our convenient drive-thrus," Huggins said. "We have two of them at every location. Because not only are we getting a lot of prescriptions for flu, we also are having our employees that are out with either the flu, strep throat."

On Monday, the pharmacy was down three people.

Huggins said it's not too late to get your flu shot. It takes 10 to 14 days to become effective.

