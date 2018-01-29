GA First Lady diagnosed with breast cancer

Georgia's First Lady, Sandra Deal, announced a Stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis Monday.

Deal said a tumor was detected during an annual mammogram.

That tumor was successfully removed with surgery, but she will begin chemotherapy treatments in the coming weeks to ensure remission.

Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results. In light of this, I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see a medical professional for an annual mammogram. Nathan and I appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time, and I look forward to continuing to read to students across the state. - Sandra Deal