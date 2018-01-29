GA First Lady diagnosed with breast cancer

Georgia's First Lady, Sandra Deal, announced a Stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis Monday.More >>
Art Dunning: Albany State University president At the end of this month, I will retire as president of Albany State University (ASU), a position I’ve held for nearly five years.More >>
The Tift County Health Department is offering free flu shots to Tift Countians who don't have insurance, Tuesday, January 30, while supplies last.More >>
At its meeting Monday afternoon, the Albany City Commission has approved a resolution to help the Albany Museum of Art obtain a $1.5 million line of credit.More >>
Valdosta State University is preparing to honor Black History Month with a special exhibit.More >>
