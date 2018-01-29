Health officials offer free flu shots

Officials with the Tift County Health Department and Phoebe Putney Memorial hospital are offering free flu shots.
In Tift County, those who don't have insurance can get the shot, Tuesday, January 30, while supplies last.
There will also be a "fast-track" in the health department for anyone still in need of the flu vaccine, including those with private insurance.
In Albany, Phoebe will be set up in the Albany Mall Wednesday, January 32 from 12:30 to 5:30 between the food court and the main entrance to Belk.
Prevention tips for flu are:
"This has turned out to be an extremely bad flu season," says Mecca Reeves, RN, county nurse manager. "We want to ensure every person in our community has access to the flu vaccine, whether they can pay for it or not. Insurance carriers cover the flu vaccine for those that are insured."
Flu is widespread in Georgia. The predominant strain of flu circulating in Georgia and around the country is influenza A (H3N2). This strain can be particularly hard on the very young, people over age 65, or those with existing medical conditions. Every individual over six months of age should get a flu shot annually.
Flu symptoms and their intensity can vary from person to person and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. If you think you have the flu, call or visit your doctor, according to Reeves.
