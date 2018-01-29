City backs effort to bolster AMA

At its meeting Monday afternoon, the Albany City Commission has approved a resolution to help the Albany Museum of Art obtain a $1.5 million line of credit.

The resolution said that the Albany Finance Director is authorized to work with the Downtown Development Authority to develop the line of credit for the benefit of the museum.

The city's action increases the chance that the museum could be granted a $1.7 million federal tax credit.

The museum hopes to move downtown, into the former Belk Building.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.