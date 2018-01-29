John Barron is a Multimedia Journalist for WALB's Today in Georgia.

He joined the team in January 2018.

John was born in Tallahassee, FL and moved several times in his life until finally staying in Marietta, GA

He played football and soccer at Wheeler High School and received a full ride to Savannah State University to play football.

During his senior year, he was voted 1st team All-Conference and named SBN Sports All-American.

He graduated with a degree in Mass Communications in 2017 and was awarded Dean’s List

While finishing his degree, he worked at WTOC in Savannah where he helped the sports team with Friday night sports.

During his free time, John likes staying active and being outdoors.

If you have a story idea for John, don't hesitate to reach out!

Like John on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter

Send John an Email