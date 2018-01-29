UPDATE: Thomasville baby may have died when mom collapsed

TPD responded to that call shortly after 10 a.m. for an infant who was found unresponsive in a home on Henderson Street.More >>
TPD responded to that call shortly after 10 a.m. for an infant who was found unresponsive in a home on Henderson Street.More >>
People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school. The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.'More >>
People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school. The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.'More >>
Dougherty County school officials said they are starting to see an increase in the number of sick students. Officials said Monday many children are coming to school sick and having to be sent home.More >>
Dougherty County school officials said they are starting to see an increase in the number of sick students. Officials said Monday many children are coming to school sick and having to be sent home.More >>
Members of Albany's Safe City Coalition discussed their strategic plan on Monday night to help combat crime in Albany and make the community a safer place to live.More >>
Members of Albany's Safe City Coalition discussed their strategic plan on Monday night to help combat crime in Albany and make the community a safer place to live.More >>
A former correctional officer at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan was sentenced to spend more than six and a half years behind bars on Monday.More >>
A former correctional officer at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan was sentenced to spend more than six and a half years behind bars on Monday.More >>