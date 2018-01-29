UPDATE: Thomasville baby may have died when mom collapsed

According to officials, a 3-month-old child was declared dead Monday morning on Henderson Street. (Source: WALB)

The Thomasville Police Department was called to a house on Henderson Street Monday morning.

TPD responded to that call shortly after 10 a.m. for an infant who was found unresponsive in a home on Henderson Street.

According to officials, a grandmother was trying to resuscitate the 3-month-old child.

The Thomasville Police Department report indicated that the grandmother of the dead baby told them that her daughter became incapacitated as the result of a diabetic condition, and rolled over onto the baby as they rested on the couch.

The grandmother told police that she took the infant and placed her on the kitchen table to perform CPR until help arrived.

EMS arrived on scene and took over the treatment of the infant. The child was taken to Archbold Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in determining exactly what happened.

