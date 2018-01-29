Officials launch infant death investigation in Thomasville

According to officials, a 3-month-old child was declared dead Monday morning on Henderson Street. (Source: WALB)

The Thomasville Police Department is on the scene of a death investigation.

According to officials, a 3-month-old child was declared dead Monday morning.

TPD responded to a call shortly after 10 a.m. for an infant who was found unresponsive in a home on Henderson Street.

The child was taken to Archbold where the child was pronounced dead.

At this point, officials did not say if foul play is involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.

This is a developing story. WALB's Ashlyn Becton is on the scene and will have updates as they become available.

