Lee Co. man first flu death in South GA

The Southwest Health District confirmed that there has been one flu-related death in the area this year.
The patient who died was a 49-year-old Lee County man who had other underlying health conditions.
In 2017, there four flu-related deaths in the district. There were none the previous year.
In 2015, there was one flu-related death, and two in 2014, according to the Southwest Health District.
The Health District and Phoebe officials say you should follow the following advice to stay well:
