Lee Co. man first flu death in South GA

The Southwest Health District confirmed that there has been one flu-related death in the area this year.

The patient who died was a 49-year-old Lee County man who had other underlying health conditions.

In 2017, there four flu-related deaths in the district. There were none the previous year.

In 2015, there was one flu-related death, and two in 2014, according to the Southwest Health District.

The Health District and Phoebe officials say you should follow the following advice to stay well:

Avoid contact with people who have the flu.

Seek medical attention quickly if you develop symptoms. Antiviral medication may shorten the severity and duration of the flu if you contract the illness.

If you are sick, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone, except to get medical care or other necessities.

Cover your nose and your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you are unable to wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose to prevent germs from spreading.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects.

