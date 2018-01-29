Lee Co. man first flu death in South GA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. man first flu death in South GA

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Dougherty County Health Department logo (Source: DoCo DPH) Dougherty County Health Department logo (Source: DoCo DPH)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Southwest Health District confirmed that there has been one flu-related death in the area this year.

The patient who died was a 49-year-old Lee County man who had other underlying health conditions.

In 2017, there four flu-related deaths in the district. There were none the previous year.

In 2015, there was one flu-related death, and two in 2014, according to the Southwest Health District.

The Health District and Phoebe officials say you should follow the following advice to stay well:

  • Avoid contact with people who have the flu.
  • Seek medical attention quickly if you develop symptoms.  Antiviral medication may shorten the severity and duration of the flu if you contract the illness.
  • If you are sick, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone, except to get medical care or other necessities.
  • Cover your nose and your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water.  Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you are unable to wash your hands.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose to prevent germs from spreading.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects.

