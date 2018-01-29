Two Coffee women charged with drug possession

Two women were jailed and charged for methamphetamine possession last Friday following a search conducted at a Coffee County residence.

Agents with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit executed the search at a home near Haley Circle around 3:30 p.m., January 26, and found approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Amanda Nicole Bailey, 32, and 36-year-old Amanda Dee Hiers, 32, were both taken into custody.

Bailey and Hiers were each charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.