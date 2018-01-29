Clean your phone to prevent spreading germs this flu season

Your cell phone contains 10 more germs than a toilet seat. (Source: WALB)

We have all heard the basics about preventing the flu: get a flu shot, and keeping your hands washed. But we often forget to clean the item that we touch daily that could be carrying tons of germs.

Your phone carries 10 times more germs than a toilet seat and with this intense flu season, it's important you clean your phone more often as a precaution.

Phone experts at Phone Revival recommend disinfecting your phone as much as you would clean anything you touch daily.

When cleaning, make sure to get the back of the phone, the buttons, and the side buttons as well.

They recommended taking a cotton swab or toothbrush to make sure and clean those small hard to get places.

But make sure you clean it with the right products to prevent damaging it because water and technology don't mix.

"One of the things that you can use is alcohol. That's what we use. It's 99 percent alcohol. We clean every single phone that comes through the door," said Crystal Odonnal, Manager at Phone Revival.

Phone cases can also be the culprit of keeping in germs so make sure you clean those as well.

