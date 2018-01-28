Albany Police search for suspect after armed robbery at food mart

Albany Police began searching for a suspect after someone robbed a business Sunday night.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at Priya Food Mart on South Jefferson Street.

Police said a black man wearing all gray robbed the store and had a handgun.

He got away with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect is around 5 foot 10 inches and 170 pounds.

If you know anything about the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

