Rain may help with brush fires

A rainy day brought some help for the environment here in South Georgia.

Experts said it could help bring the number of brush fires reported back down.

The Albany Fire Department said with it being wet, fires may not burn or spread as quickly.

However, unless the rain soaks into the ground, grass and brush fires could still be a risk, if more rain doesn't come this week.

Fire Chief Kelly Harcrow also said if you plan to burn anything, be as careful as possible.

"If you are going to be burning and it is dry, it is a good idea to take your hose and saturate the area down around where you're going to burn to try to minimize the amount of fire spread," said Chief Harcrow.

Chief Harcrow urged everyone to remember if it's humid and not raining outside, there are dangers that can come with your next fire.

