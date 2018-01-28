The flu epidemic has taken a toll in Sumter County

Dozens of patients waiting in to be seen at AfterHour Care in Americus. (SOURCE: WALB)

Experts with the Southwest Health District say the flu has reached an epidemic in our area.

One county's emergency management director says it's close to declaring a public health emergency.

Last year, a Sumter County hospital saw only 14 cases of the flu. However this year, it's seen 114 cases.

"The flu is widespread here in Sumter County," said Nigel Poole, Emergency Director for Sumter County.

Poole says symptoms have ranged from fever, chills, too achy muscles, and a host of others, but he believes people can keep the epidemic from spreading.

"We need them to know to wash their hands regularly and to stay away from busy areas," Poole said. "If you have sick friends in the hospital or brand new babies that have been delivered don't go visit them at this time."

He also says if you suspect you have the flu, chances are, you may have it.

"If you need to get the medication then go visit your personal doctor. If you don't have a personal doctor, there are many in Sumter County who are accepting new patients," Poole added.

Poole stresses it's best to only go to the emergency room if it's a true emergency. That's because you could risk catching the flu.

"We need to all try our very best to make sure we don't pass this flu on to everyone else," said Poole.

With this epidemic flooding our region, the Sumter County EMA wants to help cut it down and keep people healthy.

"It's important for us to get this information out to our community, because an educated community, is a safe community."

