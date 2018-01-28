The flu epidemic has taken a toll in Sumter County

Experts with the Southwest Health District say the flu has reached an epidemic in our area. One county's emergency management director says it's close to declaring a public health emergency. Last year, a Sumter County hospital saw only 14 cases of the flu. However this year, it's seen 114 cases.More >>
A rainy day brings some help for the environment here in South Georgia. Experts say it could help bring the number of brush fires reported back down. The Albany Fire Department says with it being wet, fires may not burn or spread as quickly.More >>
While Albany High School may no longer be in session, some graduates are keeping their school spirit alive by traveling together.More >>
Thousands of race fans converged on Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele on Saturday for the 2018 SpeedFest races.More >>
A number of high school students from around Southwest Georgia spent Saturday learning to be the next up-and-coming attorney.More >>
