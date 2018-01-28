From high school and beyond: local women's group travels the globe together

Gal group on their cruise in 2012 (Source: Deborah Watkins)

While Albany High School may no longer be in session, some graduates are keeping their school spirit alive by traveling together.

Around 30, 1966 alumnae have traveled to the Bahamas, Orange Beach and now Cozumel.

The AHS group calls themselves the "Chix of '66."

For this occasion, these women will celebrate their 70th birthdays this year.

And it is the "Chix of '66" 10th year of traveling together.

"It's the people that are really the school and the friendships that we made. And we've just kept up with each other," said Vicki Riles, a member of the group.

Riles said on Monday the cruise will depart from Key West to sail to Cozumel for their vacation.

