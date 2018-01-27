Race fans flock to Cordele for SpeedFest 2018

Thousands of race fans converged on Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele on Saturday for the 2018 SpeedFest races.

All races were held Saturday due to rain in the forecast Sunday, but fans and drivers didn't seem to mind.

People from as far as Canada came to Georgia to watch the Bandoleros, Legends, Super, and Pro Late Model races.

ARCA driver Bubba Pollard is from Senoia, Georgia and always looks forward to racing close to friends and family.

"You know, Cordele here really is the only racetrack we can call home in the state of Georgia. We always look forward to coming here every year, "said driver Bubba Pollard.

The green flag drops for the Watermelon Capital Speedways' regular season March 3rd.

