Four Southwest Georgia high schools competes in mock trial

A number of high school students from around Southwest Georgia spent Saturday learning to be the next up-and-coming attorney.

The Albany Judicial building hosted a regional competition for the state mock trial tournament.

Six teams competed for a chance to go to the next round.

Teams from Dougherty, Crisp, and Thomas County schools were among those competing.

Local Attorney, Chris Flowers, believes this provides students with an opportunity to get to meet attorneys and judges.

"We have assembled some of the best and brightest minds, in my opinion, legal minds in Southwest Georgia. So it is a chance for these students to hear from the best and the brightest," said Regional Coordinator, Chris Flowers.

Now the top 3 teams -- Thomasville, Northside, and Brookstone -- advanced Saturday afternoon.

Thomasville and Northside will compete in the final round, and the winner will be the number 1 seed at the district competition in Valdosta February 17th.

