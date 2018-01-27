Four Southwest Georgia high schools compete in mock trial

A rainy day brings some help for the environment here in South Georgia. Experts say it could help bring the number of brush fires reported back down. The Albany Fire Department says with it being wet, fires may not burn or spread as quickly.More >>
A number of high school students from around Southwest Georgia spent Saturday learning to be the next up-and-coming attorney.
Thousands of race fans converged on Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele on Saturday for the 2018 SpeedFest races.
Experts with the Southwest Health District said the flu has reached an epidemic in our area. One county's emergency management director said it's close to declaring a public health emergency.
While Albany High School may no longer be in session, some graduates are keeping their school spirit alive by traveling together.
