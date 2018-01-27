Albany modeling agency hopes to bring more youth downtown

An Albany business wants to recruit South Georgia kids to begin their career in front of the camera.

Saturday, Yaz Modeling Agency hosted auditions for children ages 1-14 in downtown Albany.

For $25, the kids got to walk the runway and smile for the camera for still and video pictures.

Yaz Johnson, owner of Yaz Modeling Agency, said he wants to attract more youth and teenagers to downtown Albany and believes his business can make a difference.

"We have to invest in our younger people because our younger people is our future," explained Johnson, "And with this modeling audition and fashion shows, it's going to be bringing foot traffic and focus in point in the downtown area."

The weekend event is also happening Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Johnson's photography studio is located at 118 N. Jackson Street. He welcomes walk in clients.

