Flu clinics extend hours for more patients

Waiting room at Phoebe Primary Care at Northwest on Dawson road (Source: WALB)

As the flu epidemic continues to rise across the nation, in Albany, clinics are extending hours to help patients.

And some are even offering face masks to patients and family.

After a day full of patients on Saturday, doctors are already preparing for another busy day on Sunday.

Peggy Bergrab, Phoebe Family Physician Doctor, knocks on the door to check on another patient...

"We've been treating everybody as if they have the flu," said Bergrab.

Saturday alone, Bergrab said they have seen a variety of symptoms, including fever, chills, night sweats, body aches, coughing, etc.

Martha Stephens from Dawson said her 14-year-old grandson went home early from school Friday with a fever.

"He's slept mostly all day yesterday and this morning. Normally when he'd get up he wasn't up," said Stephens.

Now she doesn't want to risk him developing the flu.

"Working in a public school system, being around a lot of people who have been sick, or who had the flu it's scary," explained Stephens, "And more media out there, more media has portrayed how dangerous it is."

With Phoebe's current extended weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. across four locations, Stephens said she's glad she could get her grandson in to see the doctor.

"Here you just walk in and people are just so nice. Just real expedited procedure. So you know it's not bad at all," said Stephens.

While the waiting room was quiet, Doctor Bergrab was busy seeing 16 patients.

"That's like a full day's clinic, in one morning," said Bergrab.

And she said there's been a mix of patients who have both gotten and not gotten the flu shot.

"A good majority of them have some exposure to the school system or they're hospital employees," said Bergrab.

Now she's encouraging patients to rest while prescribing them Tamiflu.

And Stephens says she's hopeful her grandson's case is one of a speedy recovery.

"I guess an ounce of prevention is worth the power of cure."

Now if you feel like you may have the flu and want to get checked out three Phoebe locations in Albany and one in Americus will open again tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

