Save Albany Volunteers offer assistance at Albany Humane Society

Local volunteers hard at work at the Albany Humane Society. (SOURCE: WALB)

Save Albany volunteers spend their Saturday at the Albany Humane Society. (SOURCE: WALB)

Dogs at a local animal shelter now have cleaner play areas thanks to several dozen volunteers.

Members of a community outreach group called Save Albany did a day of service at the Albany Humane Society on Saturday.

Nearly 35 community volunteers cleaned outdoor dog kennels, raked pine needles, and pulled weeds on site.

Save Albany volunteer, Gary Sloan, says this particular event was an important task for their organization.

"It goes back to the community itself," said Sloan "What Save Albany has been about is just that, is saving the town, and you do that by working together."

Right now Save Albany is still planning its next event and wants the community to get involved.

For more information on how you can participate in their next event, join the Save Albany Facebook group for updates.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.