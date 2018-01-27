GSP patrol car hit during traffic stop on US 19

Around 9:45 Saturday morning Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 19 between the exits of Blaylock and Jefferson. (Source: WALB)

Around 9:45 Saturday morning, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 19 between the exits of Blaylock St. and Jefferson St.

According to GSP, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop when the driver of a Dodge truck pulling a trailer slammed on its brakes and jackknifed the trailer causing him to hit the back right side of a Georgia State Patrol car.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say charges have been filed against the driver of the truck.

