GSP patrol car hit during traffic stop on US 19

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Around 9:45 Saturday morning, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 19 between the exits of Blaylock St. and Jefferson St.

According to GSP, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop when the driver of a Dodge truck pulling a trailer slammed on its brakes and jackknifed the trailer causing him to hit the back right side of a Georgia State Patrol car.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say charges have been filed against the driver of the truck.

