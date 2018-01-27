UPDATE: Missing Thomasville man has been located and is safe - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Missing Thomasville man has been located and is safe

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Johnny Haugabrook (Source: Thomasville Police Department Facebook Page)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Johnny Haugabrook, 70, was located Saturday morning and is safe.

Haugabrook was last seen on Thursday, 9 p.m. in the 16300 block of US-19 North in Thomasville.

Troopers with the Georgia state patrol spotted Haugabrook's vehicle on the side of a road in Crawford County.

