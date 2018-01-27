TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle wreck backs up traffic on the Liberty - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two vehicle wreck backs up traffic on the Liberty Expressway

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A truck is turned around blocking the middle of the roadway of US 19, after a collision with another vehicle.

It happened in the northbound lanes between the Blaylock and Jefferson exit. Traffic is backed up in both lanes.

The southbound lanes are not affected.

It's best to avoid this area for now.

