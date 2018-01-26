Lee Co. traffic stop leads to chase, driver in custody

A chase in Lee County ended when the driver crashed into a gas station on US-82 Friday night.More >>
A chase in Lee County ended when the driver crashed into a gas station on US-82 Friday night.More >>
The Director of the Southwest Health District has confirmed a flu death in our area. Additionally, officials with the department say the outbreak has reached epidemic proportions.More >>
The Director of the Southwest Health District has confirmed a flu death in our area. Additionally, officials with the department say the outbreak has reached epidemic proportions.More >>
OAS Casting is searching for actors for the feature film "Exorcism at Lincoln High", a movie that will be filmed next month in Albany.More >>
OAS Casting is searching for actors for the feature film "Exorcism at Lincoln High", a movie that will be filmed next month in Albany.More >>
Officials in Thomasville are looking a missing man.More >>
Officials in Thomasville are looking a missing man.More >>
Although Southwest Georgia is edging away from those subfreezing temperatures, many of us will start to see the impact of that cold weather on our utility bills.More >>
Although Southwest Georgia is edging away from those subfreezing temperatures, many of us will start to see the impact of that cold weather on our utility bills.More >>