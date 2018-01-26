Lee Co. traffic stop leads to chase, driver in custody

The chase started near Hickory Grove Road when deputies stopped the driver for a suspected traffic violation. (Source: WALB)

A traffic stop in Lee County led to a chase and the driver in custody. (Source: WALB)

A chase in Lee County ended when the driver crashed into a gas station on US-82 Friday night.

According to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the chase started near Hickory Grove Road when deputies stopped the driver for a suspected traffic violation.

Deputies said the driver pulled over. When deputies approached the vehicle and asked the driver to get out, the driver took off.

Harris said that when the driver got to Fussell Road, they took a hard left turn, hit a road sign and then hit the brick wall of the Chevron gas station. The vehicle only caused minor damage.

Deputy Harris said the driver has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.