Casting underway: Auditions announced for movie to be filmed in Albany

OAS Casting is searching for actors for the feature film "Exorcism at Lincoln High", a movie that will be filmed next month in Albany.

Now producers are looking for extras and even several roles with speaking parts. And the company specifically wants people living in the Albany area.

You must be 18 and over to be cast in the film.

Auditions will be held the week of Jan. 29, and the film will begin shooting in February.

You can get more information about the film and where to submit your photo(s) and information here.

