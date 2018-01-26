Friday Night highlights! Area high school basketball scores

The clock is ticking on teams to improve themselves in the region standings. Here are the final scores from Friday night's area high school basketball action.

Boys

FINAL: Tift County 66, Colquitt County 55

FINAL: Lowndes 73, Camden County 64

FINAL: Coffee 63, Lee County 57

FINAL: Warner Robins 80, Bainbridge 49

FINAL: Veterans 67, Thomas Co. Central 36

FINAL: Cook 59, Monroe 47

FINAL: Deerfield-Windsor 66, Brookwood 55

Girls

FINAL: Lowndes 38, Camden County 36

FINAL: Coffee 65, Lee County41

FINAL: Veterans 62, Thomas Co. Central 20

FINAL: Americus-Sumter 57, Hardaway 50

FINAL: Monroe 61, Cook 40

FINAL: Worth County 55, Crisp County 52

FINAL: Early County 66, Thomasville 45

FINAL: Greenville 62, Calhoun County 55

FINAL: Berrien 46, Brooks County 21

