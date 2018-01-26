Friday Night highlights! Area high school basketball scores

The clock is ticking on teams to improve themselves in the region standings. Here are the final scores from Friday night's area high school basketball action.
Boys
FINAL: Tift County 66, Colquitt County 55
FINAL: Lowndes 73, Camden County 64
FINAL: Coffee 63, Lee County 57
FINAL: Warner Robins 80, Bainbridge 49
FINAL: Veterans 67, Thomas Co. Central 36
FINAL: Cook 59, Monroe 47
FINAL: Deerfield-Windsor 66, Brookwood 55
Girls
FINAL: Lowndes 38, Camden County 36
FINAL: Coffee 65, Lee County41
FINAL: Veterans 62, Thomas Co. Central 20
FINAL: Americus-Sumter 57, Hardaway 50
FINAL: Monroe 61, Cook 40
FINAL: Worth County 55, Crisp County 52
FINAL: Early County 66, Thomasville 45
FINAL: Greenville 62, Calhoun County 55
FINAL: Berrien 46, Brooks County 21
