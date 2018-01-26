Thomasville police search for missing man

Officials in Thomasville are looking a missing man.

Johnny Haugabrook, 70, is 6'2", weighs about 215 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes.

Haugabrook was last seen on Thursday, 9 p.m. in the 16300 block of US-19 North in Thomasville. He was wearing a Grey Nike sweatsuit with a hoodie on the jacket and brown shoes.

He may be in a blue 2012 Hyundai Veracruz, GA tag PEU4810.

Haugabrook suffers from dementia, has diabetes and is known to have seizures.

Anyone with any who may have seen him or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 or the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 226-2101.

