Victory Tabernacle to give blankets to homeless in East Albany

Nearly 100 blankets will be given out on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of boxes of blankets will be handed out Saturday in East Albany to help those who may need assistance staying warm.

Victory Tabernacle will give out nearly 100 blankets to the homeless and needy in East Albany on Saturday.

From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., they'll be driving their vans and handing out the blankets between Sylvester Road and Albany State University.

This will be the Tabernacle's third time this winter giving the blankets away.

Event planners said this is a community event and everyone is welcomed to join the effort.

"We have our in-house missions and we have our evangelistic team that are coming together and putting together a team of volunteers to come out to try to help as many as we can get. We want to give out all the blankets. We don't want to have any left for this season," said Victory Tabernacle Associate Pastor Dennis Eckles.

The church is handing out the blankets as a result of a recent drop in temperatures.

Anyone looking to volunteer is asked to come to the church Saturday around 1 p.m.

