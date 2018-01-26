South Georgia Mayors return from trip to the White House

Two South Georgia mayors have returned after visiting the White House.

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith and Albany's Mayor Dorothy Hubbard were two of about 100 mayors from across the US who got to speak to the president and his staff. They discussed issues facing rural areas.

Hubbard said infrastructure and violence were two main topics of conversation. She said the US spent about $1.7 trillion this year in infrastructure.

Mayor Hubbard said she's trying to make sure Albany gets some of that.

"If we can get in on any of that and how to be prepared, be ready for layout and get any of those funds it would be good," said Hubbard.

Hubbard says infrastructure is something that Albany needs to invest money in, but we don't always have the funds to do so.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.