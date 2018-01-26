Albany mayor to host community forum one year after storms

One year after storms devastated South Georgia one group is working to educate the public about how we can be more prepared if it were to happen again.

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and her Coalition for Economic Development will host a forum Tuesday afternoon. They'll discuss lessons learned in the past year.

That includes everything from weather preparedness to insurance coverage, long-term recovery planning and non-profit services.

"Now is the time to talk about what kind of coverage we need for any future events that might occur," said Hubbard. "It is also a time to look at where we were in terms that we had and where we need to go in the future."

The meeting will start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Government Center in downtown Albany.

