AKC Southern Heritage Hunt brings hundreds to Albany for Coon Hunt

Four winners from the Coon Hunt will walk away with an eagle's trophy. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of people will pile in the Exchange Club Fair ground for the Coon Hunt Event. (Source: WALB)

The American Kennel Club's Southern Heritage Hunt & Show will begin Friday night at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany.



It's an annual event for hunters to show off their coon hounds.



The two day event started at 6 p.m. and will go until 2 a.m. Saturday. The event will pick up again Saturday night.



Local organizations are putting on the benefit to aid in the prevention of child abuse.



Event organizers say this event is important to them and want to give back.

"It's very important to come here and give back. The city of Albany has been good to us, the Exchange Club is great to us, and Dougherty County. We just enjoy coming to Albany. This is our sixth year and we look forward to coming back," said Jimmy Phillips, Executive Field Rep. with AKC Southern Heritage Hunt.

The two highest scores from the hunt Friday and Saturday will advance to the championship round and will receive an eagle trophy.



The final winner will walk away with a five thousand dollar prize Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.