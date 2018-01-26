Albany Humane Society begins initiative to curb feral cat overpopulation

The Albany Humane Society is incorporating a new initiative in hopes of stopping the overpopulation of cats.

It's called TNR or trap, neuter, release.

Shelter volunteers will go out and trap cats in feral colonies and areas where there is an extreme cat population.

The cats will then be spayed or neutered and receive the rabies vaccination. They'll then be ear-tipped so they can be identified as fixed at a later date, then returned to where they were found.

"This is just a pilot," said Albany Humane Society Executive Director Jonathan Sizemore. "We're trying to do 200 cats between now and July. If we are successful with that, then we will seek more funding and try to expand the program into the city of Albany with our commissioners and animal control's well wishes, of course."

Sizemore said this effort was made possible with funding from Best Friends Animal Society and a partnership with Albany Pet Partners.

TNR will only be done in unincorporated areas of Dougherty County because the city of Albany's Animal Control traps cats.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate cat traps, you can call the Albany Humane Society at (229) 888-7387.

