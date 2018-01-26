Thomas Co. man sentenced after guilty plea in 2014 murder

A state penitentiary inmate set to go on trial Monday on a murder charge entered a guilty plea Friday afternoon.

Wade Jackson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and burglary in the 2014 death of Sharlene Steadman, 53.

MORE:

+Suspect to stand trial in Steadman murder

+Thomas Co. murder trial continued for the second time

+Thomas Co. murder trial results in mistrial

Thomas County Superior Court Judge James E. Hardy sentenced Jackson to 20 years in prison. He is required to serve 15 years with the possibility of probation in the last five years of his sentence.

At the time of Steadman's death, Jackson had been paroled from prison. He was returned to prison after being charged with murder.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.