ASU baseball one week out from season opener

Albany State baseball proved how strong they can be in the regular season last year.

This season it's about taking the next step and winning the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

But they're not getting ahead of themselves.

ASU is exactly a week from opening day---and the Golden Rams are taking it slow.

Last year was Scot Hemmings first season in Blue and Gold.

They earned a conference-best (20-7) SIAC record, but lacked the firepower to get through the tourney.

Turnover defines this rendition of the Rams.

Hemmings has only four returning starters in the field and two on the mound.

He and the players are excited about the infusion of talent.

"We moved in 4 or 5 junior college transfers as position players so it's going to be a little bit of the old but a lot of the new."

Hemmings also brought back a few players from his Darton State College days like Tyler Morris who was a key piece in the 2016 Cavaliers team that made the Junior College World Series.

"It's actually a week from today we play and I'm really excited," said Morris who is spending his last year of eligibility at ASU. "It's been fun, these guys are great, coach Hemmings is great and we're going to do good this year."

The returners have welcomed the new players with open arms.

"It's more than just baseball here, it's like a family thing," said senior pitcher CJ Tatum. "He's a great coach, but he's also a great guy. That helps a lot."

ASU opens the season next Friday, February 2nd at home against Emmanuel College.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.