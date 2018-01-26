Thomasville Utilities officials offer payment solutions for higher bills

Although Southwest Georgia is edging away from those subfreezing temperatures, many of us will start to see the impact of that cold weather on our utility bills.

Officials with Thomasville Utilities said customers' bills will be higher than they were this time last year.

The city agreed to give customers up to three months to pay the difference, but they need those customers to call the utilities department as soon as they can.

They said customers should call before their bill is overdue.

Two organizations, the Salvation Army and the Neighborhood Service Center, can also help some residents in need.

