Turner Co. officials warn residents about recent scam

A new scam is circulating around the Turner County area.

County officials said a con artist is calling residents claiming to be the project manager for Turner County High School.

The person asks for monetary donations for various groups at the high school from a phone number listed out of Fort Worth, Texas.

According to the Turner County Chamber, the person is not affiliated with the school.

Chamber Interim President and CEO Ashley Miller released the following statement about the issue:

As always, if someone is trying to get money from you or your business and you don't feel comfortable or if anything seems wrong about it, do not feel obligated or guilty for saying no. Unfortunately, we live in a world were we have to stay vigilant about these things.

If you have questions or concerns, you are asked to call the Turner County Chamber at (229) 567-9696.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.