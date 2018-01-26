Woman wanted for questioning after man found dead in Albany motel

Albany police are searching for a woman wanted for questioning after a man was found dead at an Albany Motel.

APD is looking to question Andrea Taylor, 31, after an employees found the man in his room at a motel in the 700 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard on January 3.

The man was found lying on the bed and when the employee went to wake him up he noticed "his body felt strange."

The man had been checked into the room since December 29.

The employee told police that a woman with long blonde hair had been staying in the room with the man.

Anybody who has any information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department.

