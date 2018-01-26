New Albany Humane Society executive director already sees progress

Andy Sartiano, the former executive director, was fired after animal cruelty allegations. (Source: WALB)

Jonathan Sizemore has been the executive director for five months now. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Humane Society has undergone some changes since changing executive directors. (Source: WALB)

Progress is being made at the Albany Humane Society, according to the shelter's new executive director.

In August of 2017, the shelter's former executive director, Andy Sartiano, was fired after reports of inappropriate action.

We later learned, she and another shelter employee were charged in connection to animal abuse at the Humane Society.

It's been five months since Jonathan Sizemore became the new executive director at the Albany Humane Society.

He said he basically started from scratch.

In August, former executive director Andy Sartiano and employee Michael Mackey were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police said Sartiano was accused of telling an employee to improperly euthanize a cat by breaking the cat's neck.

Investigators said the employee did as Sartiano requested.

They were both fired as a result.

Jonathan Sizemore said when he was hired to take over, he had many things on his to-do list.

First, sanitizing and cleaning the kennels and bringing it up to part with other shelters.

He then redesigned the lobby to create a more inviting environment for adopters.

He said one of his biggest accomplishments was creating relationships with other no-kill shelters.

"We have increased our adoption numbers," said Sizemore. "We have increased our foster numbers. And we've increased the number of animals that leave our shelters alive just by transporting them to other no-kill shelters who have a much higher adoption rate, like Atlanta Humane. They adopt about 10,000 animals a year."

Sizemore said last fiscal year, the shelter only adopted out 300 animals.

This fiscal year, he said they've already surpassed that number.

And so far this month, Sizemore said they've been able to adopt out at least one animal per day, totaling 34 animals so far this year.

If you'd like to volunteer or foster an animal, call the Albany Humane Society (229) 888-7387.

