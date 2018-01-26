Albany cats transported to Atlanta to clear up room in shelter

The cat kennels at the Albany Humane Society are empty (Source: WALB)

The cat kennels are empty at the Albany Humane Society!

Thursday, Executive Director Jonathan Sizemore transported 16 cats to PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter.

PAWS Atlanta is one of the rescue partners Albany Humane Society has partnered up with to try to transfer more animals out of the shelter.

And with those 16 cats transferred, the kennels are now clear and ready for even more cats from Animal Control intake.

"We get turn-ins by owner, we get strays, we get feral cats in," said Sizemore. "We just want to save as many lives as possible. So being able to take 16 cats from our facility to another one that has a higher adoption rate is really helpful to us."

There's a major disparity in the number of cats that are euthanized versus dogs at the shelter.

The Albany Humane Society has about a 55 percent save rate for dogs, but for cats, it's only around 18 percent.

Sizemore said transporting these cats to other shelters will help increase the save rate for cats.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.