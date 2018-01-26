Toddler airlifted after being hit by SUV in Sylvester

A two-year-old was airlifted to a hospital following an accident in Sylvester.

According to Worth County Fire and Rescue officials, the accident happened just after 1 Friday afternoon on Cecil Street.

Officials said the girl was riding a tricycle in the road in front of an SUV, and the SUV hit her.

She was transported to Phoebe Worth for injuries. Officials at the hospital made the decision to have her airlifted to another hospital for specialized treatment.

Officials also said that the driver will not face any charges.

