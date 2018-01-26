Thomasville Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on latest project

The Thomasville Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its latest project Friday.

Once it's complete, a grandmother and her four grandchildren will move into the new three bedroom home.

The house is being built in the Dewey City neighborhood.

Maggie Wilson said that when she found out she was going to get a Habitat house, she was so excited.

"I just want to cry but I'm trying to hold it in, I'm very excited," said Wilson.

Habitat staff said they are glad the organization is building a home in the Dewey City neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity said one of its goals is to rebuild neighborhoods.

