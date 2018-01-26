Thomasville Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on latest project

The Albany Humane Society is incorporating a new initiative in hopes of stopping the overpopulation of cats.More >>
The American Kennel Club's Southern Heritage Hunt & Show will begin Friday night at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany. It's an annual event for hunters to show off their coon hounds. The two day event started at 6 p.m. and will go until 2 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Southwest Georgia is in a severe drought right now. So, what does that mean for our farmers?More >>
The Thomasville Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its latest project Friday.More >>
A state penitentiary inmate set to go on trial Monday on a murder charge entered a guilty plea Friday afternoon.More >>
