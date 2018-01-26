Injured dog running through several counties sought by animal control

Animal control crews need your help locating a dog that has made a long trek, from Randolph Co. through Terrell County, and into Lee County.

Animal control crews are trying to capture him. He's got a hurt back leg.

He has a collar and a rabies tag.

He only runs against traffic, so officials want you to keep a lookout for him!

If you can pick him up or spot him, call Terrell County Animal Control at (229) 995-4410.

