Albany man is 2018's Georgia Grown executive chef

Albany Technical College head chef and chair of the culinary arts program, Todd White, has received the honor originally made to promote relationships between chefs and farmers.

White comes from a long line of farmers with nearly 20 years of experience in the culinary business.

After graduating from the Art Institute of Atlanta's culinary program and training at the Ritz-Carlton in Buckhead, White relocated to Savannah and began a 15-year career with Marriott, traveling around the country as one of their Senior Chefs.

Moving back to his hometown of Albany in 2011 with his wife and children, White wanted to share his passion and knowledge of food throughout Southwest Georgia by being involved with community events, as well as teaching and sharing his knowledge with the students at Albany Technical College.

White will have the opportunity to be honored in the new class of Georgia Grown chefs at the Taste of Georgia event on February 21 at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta.

This event will be attended by 300 state legislators and staff, Georgia Restaurant Association members and restaurateurs.

Governor Nathan Deal and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black will also be in attendance to honor the new class of Georgia Grown chefs.

