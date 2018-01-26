Valdosta officials warn of Publishers Clearing House scam

The Valdosta Police Department has a warning for residents of a possible phone scam.

A resident reported a person contacted her from an "800" number.

She says the male caller told her that she was selected as a winner for the Publishers Clearing House.

The caller told her that she had won over a million dollars.

The caller then proceeded to tell her to purchase a gift card and that a camera crew would be at her house.

The resident then called the company and verified that this was a scam.

VPD asks residents to stay vigilant on these kinds of scams.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.