Valdosta officials warn of Publishers Clearing House scam

The Valdosta Police Department has a warning for residents of a possible phone scam.
A resident reported a person contacted her from an "800" number.
She says the male caller told her that she was selected as a winner for the Publishers Clearing House.
The caller told her that she had won over a million dollars.
The caller then proceeded to tell her to purchase a gift card and that a camera crew would be at her house.
The resident then called the company and verified that this was a scam.
VPD asks residents to stay vigilant on these kinds of scams.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.