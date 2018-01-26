VSU starts Health Sciences program

Valdosta State University will offer a new degree starting in the fall.

Students will be able to earn a bachelor of science in health sciences.

University officials say this prepares students for a wide range of careers in the healthcare industry, which is currently one of the strongest job markets nationally.

This also lays out a foundation for graduate-level studies in things like athletic training, chiropractic medicine, and dentistry.

