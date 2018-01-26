VSU starts Health Sciences program

Valdosta State University will offer a new degree starting in the fall.
Students will be able to earn a bachelor of science in health sciences.
University officials say this prepares students for a wide range of careers in the healthcare industry, which is currently one of the strongest job markets nationally.
This also lays out a foundation for graduate-level studies in things like athletic training, chiropractic medicine, and dentistry.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.